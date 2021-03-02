Russia, Belarus ink five-year strategic military partnership plan for first time

MINSK, March 2. /TASS/. The Russian and Belarusian Defense Ministries signed a strategic partnership program for the next five years for the first time, Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department at the Defense Ministry of Belarus Major General Oleg Voinov said after a meeting held by the Belarussian president on Tuesday.

"We have signed the strategic partnership program between the Defense Ministries of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation for five years for the first time. This program will make it possible to clearly see the perspective and develop our cooperation with the Russian Federation," the press office of the Belarusian Defense Ministry quoted Voinov as saying in its Telegram channel.

It was clearly stated during the recent all-Belarusian People’s Assembly that "the Russian Federation is a strategic ally for the Republic of Belarus," Voinov said.

"Naturally, this fully relates to the military sphere and that is why the head of state was today briefed on the current state of cooperation, the prospects of its development and, as a whole, on the situation developing in interaction with the Russian Federation," the Belarusian defense official said.

Today Belarus’ plan of international cooperation with Russia between the defense ministries of both countries comprises "over 160 measures and 40% of them are practical activities," Voinov said.

"As its specific feature, the plan of cooperation between our ministries this year stipulates practical interaction between the military branches of troops and special forces, which clearly singles out the units of land troops, the Air and Air Defense Forces, Special Operations Forces and the Airborne Forces of our countries," the Belarusian general said.