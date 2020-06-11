Twenty-nine African states have sought Russia’s help in fight against pandemic

MOSCOW, June 11./TASS/. About 30 African states have asked Russia to help in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, with Guinea, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti and South Africa having received aid as of now, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russia has received appeals from 29 African states overall, as well as from the African Union, to help in their fight against the spread of COVID-19," the diplomat said.

The DRC has received more than 28,000 units of expendable materials for labs and over 8,000 individual protection means. Djibouti has received multi-purpose medial modules, tents and components for building two mobile health units, South Africa and Guinea have received testing systems.

According to Zakharova, modalities of supplies of medical equipment and materials to Guinea are being looked into. The spokeswoman also said that the Comoros and Madagascar received food supplies during the pandemic.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has reached 206,617 after increasing by 5,460 in the past 24 hours, while 5,642 patients died from the virus-related causes across the continent, the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa branch said Thursday.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of infections (55,421) and 1,210 deaths.