China backs Russia’s efforts to ensure security

BEIJING, June 3. /TASS/. Chinese authorities support efforts Russia is making to ensure its national security, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian told a briefing Wednesday, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s signing of the Russian state nuclear deterrence policy.

"We noted this event [signing]. China respects and supports efforts that Russia is making to ensure security," he said.

According to the diplomat, Beijing is ready to cooperate with Moscow to ensure global security. Zhao Lijian recalled that the world is plunging into a rather complicated situation, which is further undermined by unilateral actions of certain states. "We are ready to facilitate maintenance of peace and security in the world together with Russia," he noted.

On Tuesday, Putin signed Russia’s nuclear deterrent policy. The endorsed document replaced a similar one adopted ten years ago which was effective until 2020. The new policy confirms that Russia is taking a defensive position in this regard, reaffirming that honoring international obligations in arms control is one of the key principles.