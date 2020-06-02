Putin approves fundamentals of nuclear containment state policy

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on approving the fundamentals of the nuclear containment state policy. The document was posted on the government’s legal information web portal on Tuesday.

"To approve the attached Fundamentals of the state policy of the Russian Federation in the sphere of nuclear containment," the decree says.

The Fundamentals are a document of strategic defense planning and reflect the official views on the essence of nuclear containment. The document stresses that the state policy in the sphere of nuclear containment is of defensive nature and aims to maintain the potential of the nuclear forces at the level sufficient for ensuring nuclear deterrence. It also guarantees the protection of the state’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and also the deterrence of the potential enemy from aggression against the Russian Federation and its allies.

"The Russian Federation views nuclear weapons solely as a means of deterrence whose employment is a last resort and forced measure, and is taking all necessary efforts for reducing the nuclear threat and preventing the escalation of inter-state relations that can provoke military, including nuclear, conflicts," the document reads.

Russia’s nuclear containment is aimed at ensuring the potential enemy’s awareness of the inevitable retaliation in case of aggression against Russia and its allies, the document stresses.