US Hong Kong Democracy Act interferes in China’s domestic affairs, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. China views the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act approved by the US House of Representatives and Senate as an interference in Chinese domestic political affairs, Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng told reporters on Monday.

According to the senior diplomat, the US is a behind-the-scenes mastermind of unrest in Hong Kong. "They support and finance these Hong Kong rebels, they cover and incite them," Le Yucheng added.

"We will continue to protect our sovereignty and security. Our decisiveness is unshakable on this issue," the diplomat concluded, pointing out that the recent local elections in Hong Kong will not affect the situation in his opinion.

In the beginning of summer, Hong Kong was hit by ongoing mass protests against the authorities’ decision to adopt a bill allowing extraditions of perpetrators to mainland China. The bill was later withdrawn but it did not quell the protests. Opposition figures many of whom are youngsters express willingness to continue anti-government protests. The rallies are accompanied by violence, road blockages, arson and vandalism.

Last week, both chambers of the US Congress passed the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act that requires US administration to regularly provide reports on situation in Hong Kong for lawmakers and sets out a possibility of sanctions imposed on people that Washington deems responsible for human rights violations in this special administrative region of China. Beijing has already issued a reprimand to the US after the adoption of this bill.