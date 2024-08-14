90 Russian athletes to compete at Paris Paralympics — IPC communications officer

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Ninety Russian athletes will take part in the Paris Paralympic Games, Craig Spence, Chief Brand and Communications Officer of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), told TASS.

"In total there are 98 Neutral Paralympic Athletes entered into the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: 90 from Russia (excluding guides) and 8 from Belarus," he said.

"Paris 2024 is responsible for issuing the accreditations so the question on why some people are still waiting on accreditations needs to go to them," Spence added.

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games will be held in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8.

Russian Paralympic Committee’s way to 2024 Paris Paralympics

On March 6, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) published strict eligibility criteria that Russian and Belarusian athletes and support personnel must meet and adhere to in order to participate as neutrals at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris.

According to the IPC’s requirements "Neutral athletes will compete under a white flag featuring black lettering spelling out NPA [Neutral Paralympic Athletes]." The IPC also ruled that "NPA will compete as individuals in neutral uniforms under an NPA flag, and will not feature on the medals table or march in the Opening and Closing Ceremonies."

On September 29, 2023, the IPC General Assembly ruled at its session in Bahrain to suspend some of the rights the RPC has within the global organization.

However, the IPC General Assembly cleared Russian athletes to participate under a neutral status in international competition, including in the 2024 Summer Paralympics.

In mid-March this year, RPC President Rozhkov told TASS that Russian Paralympians and accompanying staff would don turquoise and beige at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.