Russia neutralizes 24, detains over 2,000 insurgents — National Anti-Terrorism Committee

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia has neutralized 24 and detained over 2,000 insurgents and their accomplices, Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee Chairman Alexander Bortnikov, who also heads the Federal Security Service (FSB), said.

"In the North Caucasus region, where the level of terrorist threats remains high, five counterterrorism operations were carried out. As a result of 164 combat and other operations, the activities of 332 fighters and their accomplices were thwarted. A total of 24 people were neutralized, and over 2,000 were detained for involvement in terrorist activities," he noted at a committee meeting.

Bortnikov added that, with the help of Russia’s financial watchdog, Rosfinmonitoring, over 5,500 accounts belonging to individuals involved in terrorist activities were frozen, totaling 490 million rubles (approximately 6.4 million dollars).