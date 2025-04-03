Dozens detained in Belarus for running call centers that defrauded Russians — authorities

MINSK, April 3. /TASS/. Belarusian law enforcement officers have detained about 40 people involved in the operation of a network of fraudulent call centers in the republic, which hoodwinked Russians too, the Interior Ministry said.

According to the police, the defendants presented themselves as "employees of well-known trading companies and offered ‘profitable investments’" in non-existent business projects. The ministry said in a statement that the security forces seized large amounts of money and expensive cars from the detained.

"Investigators have opened a criminal case for fraud committed by an organized group," the Interior Ministry said.