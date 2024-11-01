Most Poles believe relations between Warsaw, Kiev deteriorated in 2024

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Over 60% of Poles believe that their country’s relations’ with Ukraine have deteriorated this year, says the poll by United Surveys, carried out under request from the Wirtualna Polska website.

According to the poll, 61.3% of respondents share this opinion. Only 7.9% believe that the relations between Warsaw and Kiev have improved. 21.9% of respondents said that the bilateral relations stay on the same level, while 8.9% had no opinion on this issue.

The survey took place by phone on October 21-22 and covered 1,000 residents of the republic.