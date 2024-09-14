Russia proud of Dagestan’s contribution to fighting terrorists in 1999, special op — Putin

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia is proud of the contribution made by the people of the Dagestan Region in Russia’s North Caucasus, to repelling the aggression of terrorists in 1999 and their accomplishments in the special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are sincerely proud of the Dagestani achievements in repelling the aggression of international terrorism and their current feats during the special military operation," he said in a telegram published on the Kremlin website.