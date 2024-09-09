Kaspersky Lab records about 400,000 new malicious applications daily — CEO

KAZAN, September 9. /TASS/. Kaspersky Lab records about 400,000 new malicious applications every day, the Lab’s CEO Evgeny Kaspersky said at the Kazan Digital Week planning session.

"Every day we record about 400,000 new malicious applications. 400,000 new Trojan programs, network viruses appear on the network every day. And this is not to mention all sorts of phishing, DDoS attacks, etc.," Kaspersky said. He added that his company also gave this estimate for 2022 and 2023.

"That is, in our digital world, I would say, there are not even tens, but hundreds of thousands of active hackers. Yes, they are not only in Russia, they are all over the world, but in general there are no borders on the Internet. And at any moment you can become a victim of an attack by these very bad guys," he added.