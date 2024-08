MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Russian Justice Ministry listed five foreign organizations including the German-based Konrad Adenauer Foundation as undesirable.

The other organizations are the MRR-Fund and Russland hinter gittern, both also based in Germany; and the Czech Republic’s Kulturus and Za vasi a nasi svobodu.

Earlier, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office designated the Konrad Adenauer Foundation as undesirable in the country.