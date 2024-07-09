New IAEA observers at Zaporozhye NPP to be warned in advance about Ukraine’s strikes

MELITOPOL, July 9. /TASS/. Members of a delegation representing the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), who arrived at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) earlier in the day, would be warned in advance about Ukrainian army’s possible attacks on Energodar, where the plant is located, spokeswoman for the nuke plant Yevgeniya Yashina told TASS.

"There is no need for this technically because the IAEA authorities had been well informed about it and their official publications confirm this information as well," Yashina noted. "However, when we discuss the current situation regarding the plant we will once again tell them about the possible attacks."

The press office of the ZNPP announced on Tuesday that another rotation of IAEA inspectors at the nuclear power plant took place.

"Four inspectors comprise the 21st team of IAEA observers. Their task is to observe and assess both the operational condition and physical safety of the plant," ZNPP’s press office said in a statement.

IAEA experts have been working at the ZNPP since September 1, 2022. The Russian Armed Forces together with the Federal National Guard Service provided security for the rotation.

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, located in the city of Energodar, has a capacity of about 6 GW and is Europe’s largest. It has been controlled by Russian troops since late February 2022.

Since then, Ukrainian army units have periodically shelled both residential areas in Energodar and the premises of the ZNPP itself, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).