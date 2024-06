MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held a telephone conversation with his Armenian counterpart, Nikol Pashinyan, and congratulated him on his birthday on Saturday, the Russian Cabinet said.

"Mikhail Mishustin congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his birthday. The two heads of government also discussed pressing issues regarding interaction between Russia and Armenia," the Russian government said in a press release.