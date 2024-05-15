All agencies in Tatarstan on high alert, press service of regional head says

KAZAN, May 15. /TASS/. All agencies in Russia’s Tatarstan are on high alert, a plan of action in case of threats has been worked out, the press service of the regional head told TASS.

"All agencies of the republic are on high alert. In case of any threats, the action plan is being worked out to ensure the safety of life and health of people. On today's incident in the Verkhneuslonsky district: the test of combat readiness was successful," the press service said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defenses had shot down a Ukrainian drone over Tatarstan at about 7:30 a.m. Moscow time (4:30 a.m. GMT). Airports of Kazan and Nizhnekamsk temporarily suspended work. At present, the restrictions on the operation of the airports have been lifted.