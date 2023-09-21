British prosecutors accuse five Bulgarians of spying for Russia

LONDON, September 21. /TASS/. Five Bulgarian citizens detained in the UK in February have been charged with spying for Russia, the press service of the Crown Prosecution Service said a statement.

"Orlin Roussev, 45, Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, Katrin Ivanova, 31, Ivan Stoyanov, 31, and Vanya Gaberova, 29, will be charged with conspiring to collect information intended to be directly or indirectly useful to an enemy for a purpose prejudicial to the safety and interest of the state between August 30, 2020 and February 8, 2023," the statement said.

The Prosecutor's Office pointed out that Roussev, Dzhambazov and Ivanova were previously charged only with forging official documents, including passports and other identity documents. The new charges are based on the results of an investigation conducted by Scotland Yard over the past few months. The details of the case are not disclosed, and investigators emphasize that the media should not disseminate any information that could interfere with the investigation.

It was reported earlier that after the arrest, the Bulgarian citizens living in London were temporarily released on bail, but then arrested again. According to the Prosecutor's Office, they are due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 26.