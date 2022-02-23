More than 15,000 Donbass refugees cross border with Russia over 24 hours

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 23. /TASS/. Over 15,000 residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) crossed the border and arrived in Russia in the past 24 hours, the press service of the FSB Border Directorate for the Rostov Region told journalists.

As reported on Tuesday, more than 20,000 people crossed the border over 24 hours.

"Russia’s FSB Border Directorate for the Rostov Region reports: over the past 24 hours, more than 15,000 residents evacuated from the territory of the Donbass republics crossed the border via checkpoints," the statement said.

On February 18, LPR and DPR leaders Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin announced civilian evacuations from the republics to Russia, in particular, to the Rostov Region, due to the mounting danger of hostilities. Later, other Russian regions announced their readiness to accommodate DPR and LPR refugees on their territory.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR. Agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders.