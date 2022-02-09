Cuban leader seeks scientific cooperation with Russia in talks with Skolkovo chief

HAVANA, February 9. /TASS/. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met with Skolkovo Foundation Chairman Arkady Dvorkovich during his visit to Havana and discussed prospects for cooperation in the fields of science and technology on Tuesday.

"It was a pleasure to receive Arkady Dvorkovich, President of Russian Skolkovo Foundation, who participates in the University-2022 Congress. We talked about science, innovations, and numerous existing opportunities for cooperation," the Cuban leader wrote on Twitter.

Havana is hosting the 13th International Congress on Higher Education dubbed "University-2022". Delegates from 34 countries have arrived to attend the event, which will last until February 11. The program includes presentations, symposiums, and visits to Cuban higher educational institutions.