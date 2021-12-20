{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

"Not all want to be bloggers. Many want to fly." Pilots about dreams and work in Arctic

Over the recent year, five young first officers have joined the team

MOSCOW, December, 20. /TASS/. Every year, the Mikhail Somov departs from Arkhangelsk to sail along the Northern Sea Route: the ship carries food, construction materials, equipment and people. During the route the Mikhail Somov visits more than 30 meteorology stations and crosses six Arctic seas. The ship crew works together with the 2nd Arkhangelsk aviation team. A dozen times every day helicopters deliver cargo and people to the shore and back.

It is impossible to do without helicopters in the Arctic. Ships cannot get close enough to many stations, and thus personnel and consignments are taken by air. Work begins at sunrise: the alarm may beep at five, or at seven - the further towards the east and closer to winter, the later the beep goes off.

Helicopter crews change often: new pilots learn how to work in the Arctic conditions. The current crew is: flight instructor Vasily, captain Alexander, first officer Artyom, and Dmitry, an engineer.

The helicopters from Arkhangelsk fly not only in the Arctic, but also in the Antarctic, in Africa, in Afghanistan. Anyway, the crews say trips with the Mikhail Somov are most interesting. They require creativity, thinking outside the box amid rough and changing weather conditions.

High precision

From the sky, the world looks very special. It’s endless.

Back in childhood, Alexander Komarov, would climb a haystack to watch the sky. He dreamed to become a pilot. While at secondary school, he was getting ready to learn being a pilot. The boy got sports titles in skiing and athletics.

He graduated from the Ufa Aviation Technical University, and was sent to work in Arkhangelsk. He has piloted Mil Mi-2, Mi-4, and practically all modified Mi-8. He was the regiment’s deputy commander, and a flight instructor. In 2017, Alexander started working in the civil aviation, and had to begin afresh. He joined the 2nd team as a first officer.

"In the Arctic, the climate conditions are tough: in summer fogs stay all the time, and winds. We land ‘by choice,’ that is while in the air we choose touchdown areas. All flights are above water. The areas with very few visual references, landing on deck, the birds, and unequipped pads," the pilot said.

Alexander works with the Mikhail Somov for the first time. "We are descending, I watch and think: here, our blades will cut everything over there - the crane, the masts."

Alexander will never forget the first, training flights on Mi-2.

"The feeling was if the ground slides from under the feet. It was the first introductory flight: left-right, a turn, a spiral, and then we flew at an extremely low altitude over the town, and landed. The instructor asked: "How is it?" I couldn’t utter a word. I couldn’t believe I was flying. I wished I could stay at the airfield."

The next stage was to learn to pilot Mi-8. One of the routes was above his native village. A day before the flight, he called mother saying next day he would be in the air. The parents dropped the work and were guessing which of the helicopters their son was piloting.

When a third-year student, Alexander went in for parachuting. "The first jump - you can’t understand anything, and then - it’s such a pleasure. The heart beats like with love. And then, the dreams are to jump from higher, and yet higher. We jumped from 4,000 meters - it’s almost a minute-long freefall." Alexander has made 860 jumps.

It was not easy to become a student once again, now in the civil aviation. The teachers were strict, he said, and yet they did share all secrets.

"It is interesting to fly in the Arctic. Some tasks are of high accuracy - for example, to put a diesel inside a building, using a helicopter. The pressure during such missions is endless."

Northern people are "as simple as water"

"I was offered this mission. It’s long been my dream to sail onboard [the Mikhail] Somov. The only concern I had was that the mission is long. It took me the first week to get adapted onboard, everything seemed weird. And then the work began, the flights, when I could see the Arctic’s beauty - the face remained beaming all the time. Not so many people get the opportunity to sail along the Northern Sea Route, to see these cold seas, the polar stations. It’s hardly possible to explain the emotions: the joy, though fear sometimes," Artyom Abramov, the first officer said. This year’s navigation is his first experience of the kind.

Artyom was born in Ashgabat (Turkmenistan), his grandfather was a military, and the family kept moving from one location to another. At some point, he lived in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, in the Tarko-Sale village.

"Back then, in Tarko-Sale, when at school, I could see very often helicopters flying above the village. With my friend we discussed how great it could be to see everything from up there. That was the beginning of my dream. In 2011, I graduated from secondary school and went to study at the Omsk piloting and technical college."

Artyom chose not to return home after the course. He wanted to see the world. The young pilot sent out his CV to different teams, and received an invitation to the team in Arkhangelsk.

"The work in the Arctic, in Arkhangelsk or in the region, differs a lot. The weather may change quickly. The flight plans include taking off the deck, when masts are so near, it is complicated. When I was allowed the first takeoff, my wish was to land as soon as possible."

The first officer on board [the Mikhail] Somov works mostly as a dispatcher, a liaison between the ship and the helicopter.

"The crew is in the sky, I am on the bridge. The sailing continues, tasks keep changing, I say how to position the ship best so that the wind allows takeoffs and landings. The tension here is high, and everyone must be top responsible. The responsibility is huge. I communicate with the crew permanently, worry for them."

At evening meetings they discuss tasks for the coming day. In the morning, the engineers are the first to come to the helicopter, to have it ready for the flight.

When on the bridge, Artyom turns on the radio station and the antenna on the ship, which helps pilots to "see" the ship in bad weather. He calls the dispatcher, confirms the takeoff permission. "Off we go to work as planned."

"With what to compare flights? With nothing, I’d say. It’s the absolute freedom. We all may have problems, but when you sit there and press the "Start" button - everything disappears. All thoughts, all problems. What remains is your pure mind and balance."

Artyom’s attitude to the North is special: the North is the home. And the people in the North are "as simple as water."

"Work with [the Mikhail] Somov is stress-free. It is filled with inspiration. This country is endless, and it causes admiration. We admire the people who work and live in the complicated conditions. As for the Arctic, I’ve fallen in love with it! It is so different: it can be severe, can be beautiful, and can be kind. All together."

A helicopter in the Arctic is nothing special, and every day helicopters make flights to the shore and back. A precise and dangerous job. Early in the morning, quite often even before breakfast, the cargo team, a part of the expedition and some meteorologists are taken to stations. On the first days of the route, some may be watching the scenes through windows, but as time goes, as the ship moves further to the east, people onboard the ship pay less and less interest to the views. Every day is a routine day. The fatigue is only growing.

"He pilots fine," Vasily Sokorev, a flight instructor, said about Artyom. "He has put and picked the cargo off the deck. As yet, he does not fly in tough conditions, like, for example, pitching or fog."

"I put on the uniform and feel the pride. I get proud for myself, for the profession. The relations in the team are like in a family. Everything is simple," Artyom said.

First flights are shocking

"To me, it’s also very interesting to teach what I know. It’s important that I can share my skills. At first, I was nervous to be an instructor, as the responsibility is enormous. Now I see, there’s a lot I can share. It’s interesting, though not easy. Like in any teaching process, some would grasp instantly, and others require additional explanations," said Vasily Sokorev, a flight instructor. "During the work, the guys listen to me. We do discuss almost all questions, and in case it’s possible to make a joint decision - this is what we do."

Vasily has dreamed about the sky from the childhood. The greatest impressions came from books and movies about pilots, he said. When an undergraduate, he studied at a pilot club, and even made a few flights on Yakovlev Yak-52 and Antonov An-2. Was parachuting, too. Later on, he graduated from the Omsk college and went to work in Arkhangelsk. "Many would ask me, why there, since I come from Novosibirsk. My answer is - I wanted to see the North."

Back then, Vasily did not think he would remain there for long. Since then, 15 years have passed.

"The work with [the Mikhail] Somov is special. Alexander came to the civil aviation four years ago. He is an experienced pilot. I teach him the details of working with a ship in the Arctic. It’s not teaching him afresh, it’s just to explain to him the specific details we have here. Adaptation is necessary of course. Artyom sails on [the Mikhail] Somov for the first time."

Vasily has been working with [the Mikhail] Somov since 2010. At first, he was shocked by how a helicopter lands onto a sailing ship.

"The very first flights were rather not joy, but shock. You can’t really understand what’s going on. Yet, the more experience you become, the more pleasure you receive from every flight."

At many weather stations, the crew would keep the engine on - to save the time. They may conduct a dozen return flights between the ship and the shore within one day. The task is to be bringing cargo until it’s dark. The blades keep slamming the freezing air. Passengers may leave the helicopter, when engineer Dmitry gives a signal. Then people press themselves into the snow, waiting for the helicopter to fly away taking with it the icy swirl.

"Dima (Dmitry) is our conductor. He points to a location for landing. So that we could land straight, without bending aside. When he jumps onto the ground, he feels how solid the soil is. At times, he may take a pry bar to check the ground around the wheels. He’s got the most mobile work in the crew," Vasily said.

Boys continue to dream about the sky. Over the recent year, five young first officers have joined the team. "Not all want to be bloggers. There’s hope many want to fly," Vasily said happily.

Coronavirus pandemic
Moscow plans no new COVID-related restrictions at this moment — mayor
People from these social groups that neither had COVID-19 nor taken a vaccine in the past six months, must stay at home
Read more
Second Nord Stream 2 string being filled with natural gas, says project operator
To start pumping gas, Nord Stream 2’s operator has to obtain the green light from the German regulator
Read more
Russia calls on US to stop NATO eastward expansion in draft security treaty
As a matter of fact, the draft agreement outlines the principles of indivisible and equal security, and non-threatening of each other’s security
Read more
NATO is forced to take seriously Russia’s security initiatives — chief Russian delegate
The North Atlantic Alliance is aware of the need for concrete political efforts for settling the question of providing security guarantees, Konstantin Gavrilov stressed
Read more
Reconnaissance drone trials to be completed by 2022 year-end, source says
The Orion drone fitted with the radar is capable to perform surveillance of various seaborne and ground targets, including reconnaissance of air defense missile sites, air defense and missile defense complexes, and get other information, the source noted
Read more
Russia rolls out first flight prototype of state-of-the art Okhotnik heavy strike drone
The drone’s serial deliveries to the troops are due to begin from 2024
Read more
Russia’s Su-27/30 fighters ranked world’s second most popular military aircraft — report
The US F-16 fighters topped the ranking with 2,248 aircraft
Read more
Polish soldier who fled to Belarus revealed that Polish military murdered two volunteers
Earlier, the Belarusian State Border Committee revealed that the Polish soldier asked for political asylum in the republic
Read more
Beijing to defend world security based on Putin-Xi consensus
On December 15, the Russian president and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held a virtual summit
Read more
Moscow will respond if cargo transit from Belarus via Lithuania is banned
Moscow urges the partners not to follow the path of disrupting economic ties, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Su-57 fifth-generation fighter may get flat nozzle for stealth purposes — pilot
The flat nozzle technology is a breakthrough in modern aircraft-building, Major-General Vladimir Popov noted
Read more
NATO to face ‘military-technical alternative’ if it rejects Russian proposals - diplomat
Russia is signaling it prefers diplomacy, Alexander Grushko noted
Read more
London mayor declares ‘major incident’ due to spread of Omicron
The latest government data showed the number of patients in hospitals across London on December 17 was up more than 28% compared with a week earlier
Read more
Finland beats Russian ice hockey team to grab Channel One Cup
The match was played at Moscow’s CSKA Arena
Read more
Two strategic missile regiments to go on combat alert in Russia by yearend — commander
Missile regiment of the Kozelsk missile formation is armed with silo-based Yars missiles and a regiment of the Barnaul missile unit with mobile Yars missile systems
Read more
Russia’s COVID-19 deaths hit record low of over 1,000 in last 24 hours
Russia’s COVID-19 cases surged by 27,967
Read more
Russia sent two long-range bombers on patrol over Belarus - Defense Ministry
The mission lasted four hours
Read more
Sputnik V works better than other vaccines against Omicron strain, says Putin
Moscow is ready to provide the one-shot vaccine Sputnik Light for other countries to use as a booster, including the European states, Putin noted
Read more
Russia bars entry to 7 UK citizens in response to London’s sanctions
Moscow considers the London’s unmotivated outburst "a practical confirmation of the British government’s intend to keep following the destructive course in bilateral relations," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted in an official commentary
Read more
Poroshenko leaves Ukraine soon after attempt to serve him with summons, his party confirms
Ex-president left on a diplomatic tour of Turkey and Poland scheduled earlier, the European Solidarity party statement said
Read more
US general proposes NATO increase troops in Bulgaria, Romania - Spiegel
Todd Walters called for an expansion of the alliance's presence in response to an alleged build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders
Read more
US missile deployment from East to alter Russia’s position on moratorium, diplomat warns
According to Sergey Ryabkov, the existing moratorium on "the deployment of intermediate-and shorter-range strike weapons" will remain in force as long as "similar US-made weapons are not deployed somewhere in the world"
Read more
Chinese research vessel returns to Hainan after completing Mariana Trench expedition
The deep-sea research mission lasted 53 days
Read more
Russia to hit back at prolonged EU sanctions with tit-for-tat restrictions — Kremlin
In 2014, the EU imposed sanctions against Russia in connection with the events around Ukraine and Crimea
Read more
Press review: Washington bent on restraining Russia and EU bites bullet on high gas prices
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 17th
Read more
Full-blown warfare in cyberspace in progress, says Russian diplomat
What matters now is to calculate the damage and determine who will lose it in the end and what shape the world will eventually acquire as a result of this war, Andrey Krutskikh emphasized
Read more
WHO likely to approve Russian Sputnik V jab in few months, Kremlin believes
And then it will also be possible to develop the talks with Europe in this direction, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
US’ position on security guarantees to be decisive in Russia’s talks with NATO - diplomat
According to the Russian senior diplomat, "the European Union is under total control of NATO in the sphere of military security"
Read more
Armed Forces of Russia and US effectively cooperate on Syria - Russian Ambassador
According to the diplomat, it is essential to continue the de-conflicting dialogue on Syria
Read more
Threats to unplug Russia from SWIFT represent national security issue, says ministry
"In other words, this technology has involved certain issues in the questions of war and peace probably for the first time in recent years," Director of the Foreign Ministry’s International Security Department Andrey Krutskikh said
Read more
Russia’s proposals on security guarantees worded absolutely clearly — senior diplomat
According to Alexander Grushko, Russia believes that the current situation in international relations is "so risky and crucial that all these hints, signals, eye winking are simply not working"
Read more
Chumakov Center receives about 150 requests for CoviVac supplies from different countries
The situation is changing but in any case the epidemic may take on a seasonal nature, the Center’s Director Aydar Ishmukhametov said
Read more
Moscow’s proposals aim to prevent Russia, NATO from crossing red line - diplomat
NATO’s talk about a threat from the east is the only reason holding the alliance together, Grushko stressed
Read more
West wants Russia to have president who will squander country’s territories, Kremlin says
The dislike of foreign media outlets to Vladimir Putin drives them to cast around for just about anyone as a potential Russian leader, Dmitry Peskov also noted
Read more
Russian Navy forces wipe out enemy warship in Black Sea drills
The crew of the guard ship Ladny simulated the enemy warship in the drills
Read more
Russia to create counter threats if NATO turns down security proposals - diplomat
The Europeans must think about the prospect of turning the continent into a filed of military confrontation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said
Read more
US won’t hold talks on European security without European partners — White House
Washington won't compromise the key principles on which European security is built, including that all countries have the right to decide their own future and foreign policy, White House press secretary Jen Psaki stressed
Read more
Any NATO’s expansion adds to its own vulnerability — Russian senior diplomat
The Russian diplomat recalled that during the period of Germany’s reunification NATO never said that any state could join NATO
Read more
Objections to Nord Stream 2 pipeline look like manifestation of unfair competition
It has been said many times that the gas pipeline is an exclusively commercial project, Antonov said
Read more
German lawmaker says Russia’s proposals to NATO are unacceptable
According to Roth, Eastern European countries are not Moscow’s sphere of influence
Read more
Putin says 32 terrorist attacks foiled in Russia in 2021
According to Putin, over the past eleven years, more than 200 terrorist attacks have been foiled, the number of terrorist crimes has decreased dramatically over this period
Read more
Russia’s Checkmate ranked among 2021 top 10 military aircraft innovations, says report
The new plane is a derivative of the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter
Read more
NATO vows not to accept Ukraine to Alliance — draft treaty
The parties also vow not to "deploy land-based intermediate-and short-range missiles in areas allowing them to reach the territory of the other Parties"
Read more
HSBC becomes first foreign bank to open branch in Hainan
The branch will specialize in servicing transactions of local and foreign enterprises
Read more
Impacts of Russia’s collapse could be much bloodier than in Yugoslavia, says Putin
"It can be definitely said that we would be feeling very bad, we would be battling to survive now rather than seeking to boost birth rate," he said
Read more
Ukraine completely lost for Russia as partner and ally — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that Ukraine "is declaring its intention to join NATO openly, officially, actually at a legislative level"
Read more
EU could play supportive role between Russia and US on security guarantees — envoy
Chizhov noted that Western partners, including the US, demonstrate their willingness, although there are many different claims
Read more
Person cannot transmit coronavirus after receiving nasal vaccine, expert says
On November 27, Alexander Gintsburg, director of Russia’s Gamaleya Center announced the beginning of clinical tests of a nasal coronavirus vaccine
Read more
Belarus ready to deploy nuclear weapons under threat from NATO - Foreign Minister
Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk would offer Moscow to place nuclear weapons on its territory if NATO places nuclear weapons in Poland
Read more
Press review: Russia, China bolster ties to take on West and key US official visits Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 16th
Read more
Russia has world’s second largest military aviation fleet — research
In accordance with the research, Russia has 4,173 military aircraft, or 8% of the total number worldwide, US tops the list, with 13,246 aircraft, or 25%
Read more