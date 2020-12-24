Santa Claus flies over Moscow, NORAD reports

OTTAWA, December 25. /TASS/. Santa Claus’s sleigh has flown over Moscow, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) informed on Thursday. For 65 years, NORAD has been "tracking" the journey of Santa Claus on the night before Christmas, celebrated on December 25 in the Gregorian calendar.

"Santa has made it to Moscow, Russia!" NORAD’s Twitter informed. Earlier, NORAD "spotted" Santa Claus delivering presents on the Kuril Islands, in Siberia, in the Ural Region, along the Volga, in St. Petersburg and in other Russian locations.

So far, Santa has delivered over 3.4 bln gifts. As of 0:35 Moscow time, he was spotted flying over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, which includes US and Canadian air defense and missile defense systems, "tracks" Santa Claus’ journey since 1955 using radars and satellites. Santa’s sleigh takes off from the North Pole on 02:01 December 24 Eastern Standard Time (10:01 Moscow time). Children in Australia and New Zealand are usually the first to receive gifts. Santa then visits Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin and North America.