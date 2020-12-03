Sotheby’s racks up almost $27 million in Russian art sales

LONDON, December 2. /TASS/. Sotheby’s Russian art sales have topped £20 million ($26.8 million), the auction house told TASS.

The house held its second and last day of the auction on Wednesday, as art collectors were bidding for decorative art objects. The sales hit £6.4 million ($8.5 million), £3.3 million ($4.4 million) was spent on renowned House of Faberge masterpieces.

On Tuesday, Sotheby’s held a painting auction, racking up £13.6 million ($18.3 million). Famous Russian painter Ivan Aivazovsky’s Shipwreck off the Black Sea Coast (1887) was the top lot and was sold for £2.3 million ($3.1 million), exceeding the initial estimate of £1.2-1.8 million.

This week’s auction was broadcast live from London and continued the tradition of the Russian sales traditionally held in the British capital twice a year. Christie’s and Bonhams auction houses also held their own sales of Russian art.