All Moscow hospitals, maternity clinics receive bomb scares

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Unidentified persons have reported that all hospitals and maternity clinics in Moscow can potentially have bombs planted in them, a source in the city emergency services told TASS Friday.
"Anonymous bomb scares were received in all hospitals and maternity clinics of the [Russian] capital. This information is being checked now," the source said.
Emergency services have begun inspecting these medical facilities.
A wave of bomb threats began pouring into numerous Russian cities in November 2019. Anonymous individuals have been sending e-mails containing warnings about possible explosions in courts, schools, shopping centers, stores and universities. Since March 3, those threats also have been targeting airplanes. Not a single one of them has been confirmed. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported blocking five foreign resources which were a source of thousands of false bomb threats.