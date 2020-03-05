Russian security services look for anonymous fake 'bomb' threats makers

"The intelligence services work on these people, and this work cannot be disclosed to public," he said. "Let’s hope that sooner or later [the threats’ author] would be found and punished."

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russian intelligence services seek to identify and located the author of the fake "bomb" threats to planes, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, adding that Kremlin counts on that the perpetrators would be found and properly punished.

He refrained from commenting on whether plane threats were made by the same person who previously made similar threats against Russian social objects. Previously, the anonymous perpetrator claimed he has no intention to stop.

On Thursday, a total of three anonymous messages threatening passenger planes in air have been received by Sheremetyevo and Pulkovo airport call centers. In all cases, the crew made a decision not to deviate from route and land at destination airports. On Wednesday, several similar cases took place.

A source in the aviation services said earlier that all threats were deemed fake. A security service source disclosed that anonymous perpetrators send messages demanding bitcoins and threaten to keep "rigging" courts, shops, airports, planes and other objects.