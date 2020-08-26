Bomb threats reported at maternity homes, airports, shopping malls in Moscow region

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Maternity homes, airports, hospitals, cancer treatment centers, shopping malls and courts in the Moscow region have received anonymous bomb threats, an emergency source told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Russian Interior Ministry’s branch in the Moscow region received an anonymous message about explosive devices planted at all maternity homes, airports, hospitals, emergency stations, cancer treatment centers, shopping malls, hypermarkets and courts," he said, adding that experts had been dispatched to examine those facilities.

In addition, bomb threats were also reported at about 50 facilities in Moscow, the source said, adding that there had been no reports of evacuation.

An emergency source told TASS earlier that a bomb scare had been reported aboard several planes parked at Zhukovsky Airport. He added that the airport continued to operate normally and the incident had not affected the flight schedule.

Bomb threats began pouring into numerous Russian cities in November 2019. Anonymous individuals have been sending e-mails containing warnings about possible explosions in courts, schools, shopping centers, stores and universities. Since March, those threats also have been targeting airplanes. Not a single one of them has been confirmed. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported blocking five foreign resources, which were a source of thousands of false bomb threats.