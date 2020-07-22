Seasonal surge in COVID-19 infections will be in November, expert says

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. A seasonal surge of the coronavirus incidence in Russia is possible from November to January although it won’t be very pronounced, said chief of the epidemiology and evidence-based medicine department of the Sechenov Medical University, chief non-resident epidemiologist of the Russian Ministry of Health Dr. Nikolay Briko on Wednesday.

"It appears that the seasonal surge in the COVID-19 infections will happen. Obviously, this is the same time frame as with other acute respiratory infections, somewhere in November-December, January," he said answering the question about the possible situation in Russia.

According to him, the manifestation of this seasonal surge won’t be very pronounced because the virus by circulating among population, adapts to humans and decreases its virulence. "The most danger is presented by the viruses that have newly emerged. They will appear without a doubt. Every year we see one or two new infectious diseases," he explained.

Earlier, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova reported that the second wave of the coronavirus infection may appear in Russia in the fall, there are "enough" risks for it.