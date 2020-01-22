‘The truth and only the truth’: Putin defines strategy to fight WWII revisionism

USMAN /Lipetsk region/, January 22. /TASS/. Resistance against attempts to rewrite the history of World War II must be based upon well-argued truth, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting in the Lipetsk Region.

Answering a question on how such attempts can be countered, the head of state replied: "With the truth. Only the truth must be presented, but it must be well-argued."

Putin reiterated that Russia intends to create a public information resource based on archived documents. According to the head of state, this project must employ "good specialists, who can get things across to millions of people in an impressive, comprehensible manner."

"As for archived materials, we probably have more of those than anyone else," President Putin concluded.