Hollywood ‘everywhere killing others’: Luc Besson wants more Russian films to go global

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Luc Besson, the world-renowned French director, screenwriter and producer of the recent drama film based on the Kursk submarine disaster, which is going to be released in Russia on June 27, believes that Russia’s movie industry has extensive traditions. Moreover, he would like to have more Russian films represented on the international market, he said in an exclusive interview with the "Future Russia. National Projects" portal run by TASS.

"I know that Russian cinema has long traditions and they are excellent so I think that if we have to give money it should go to the Russian directors and to the Russian producers. I think nobody would be better to talk about Russia than Russians. What I would like to see is more Russian films going outside of Russia and spread around the world, which is very difficult. It’s difficult for French cinema, for Russian cinema. American cinema is just like everywhere and killing all the others," he said.

The drama film (shot by Belgium and Luxembourg) about the catastrophe of the Russian Kursk nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea in August 2000 was directed by Danish film director Thomas Vinterberg based on Robert Moore’s book A Time to Die: The Untold Story of the Kursk Tragedy, published in 2002. Colin Firth, Lea Seydoux and Matthias Schoenaerts are starring in the movie. Luc Besson’s EuropaCorp is the production company, the movie was released in Europe in 2018.