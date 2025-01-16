Earth getting hotter, meteorologist confirms

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The last ten years were the warmest decade in history, with each passing year becoming hotter than the last, research director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand said.

"The last decade, from 2015 to 2024, was the warmest ten-year period since observations began. Each year has been warmer than the previous one, going back to 1850. Notably, on July 22, the Earth recorded the highest average daily temperature ever - 17.16 degrees [Celsius]," Vilfand said.

Temperatures have been rising by 0.2 degrees Celsius every decade, the meteorologist said. Tropical and equatorial latitudes particularly have seen substantial warming, contributing greatly to these figures.

Vilfand also highlighted that 2024 saw a record number of days marked by extreme "heat stress," which negatively impacts human health and well-being, Vilfand noted.

Last year was the warmest year in Earth’s history, the expert emphasized, marking an alarming trend.