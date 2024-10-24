Russia’s Soyuz-2 launch vehicles world’s most reliable carrier rockets — space firm

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Soyuz-2 carrier rockets remain the world’s most reliable launch vehicles to deliver spacecraft into orbit, CEO of the Progress Space Rocket Center (part of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos) Dmitry Baranov told TASS on Thursday.

"Today Soyuz-2s remain the most reliable and cost-effective launch vehicles to deliver crewed and cargo spaceships, most domestic spacecraft into space," the chief executive said on the occasion of the 130th anniversary of the Progress Space Rocket Center.

The Progress Space Rocket Center carries out constant work to optimize technological processes and upgrade onboard systems, he added.

Russian specialists use a new automated control system during preparations for and the launch of carrier rockets from the Vostochny spaceport in Russia’s Far East, he added.

This system enables specialists to quickly get valuable information on the rocket’s condition and make prompt decisions in case of abnormal situations, the chief executive said.

"Advanced fast-operating ground-based systems have made it possible to use highly informative telemetry equipment aboard as well. These systems help monitor the rocket’s condition with greater accuracy," he said.