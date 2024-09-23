Cosmonauts, astronaut move from ISS to Soyuz MS-25, close hatches

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko (TASS special correspondent), Nikolay Chub, and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson have moved from the International Space Station (ISS) to the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft and closed the hatches in preparation for their return to Earth, according to a broadcast on the Roscosmos website.

The crew will now don their spacesuits and take their seats for the journey back.

The Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft is scheduled to undock from the Prichal node module at 11:37 a.m. Moscow time (9:37 a.m. GMT). After undocking, it will enter autonomous flight. At approximately 2:06 p.m. Moscow time (11:06 a.m. GMT), the spacecraft's engines will fire for braking, initiating its descent from orbit. The landing is expected southeast of Jezkazgan, Kazakhstan, at 3:00 p.m. Moscow time (12:00 p.m. GMT).

Cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolay Chub arrived at the ISS on September 15 last year aboard the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft. During their mission, 16 orbit corrections have been made using the Russian spacecraft’s engines. The cosmonauts have also completed two spacewalks.

During the mission, the crew members conducted numerous scientific studies, experiments, repair and recovery tasks, as well as public relations activities. Over the course of the year, the ISS traveled more than 255 million kilometers in orbit. During this period, 14 Russian and American spacecraft docked with the station.