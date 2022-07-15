Work in Roscosmos ‘an entire life,’ ex-CEO Rogozin says

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, July 15. /TASS/. Four years as a Roscosmos CEO are an entire life, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin told TASS Friday.

"Four years in Roscosmos are not merely a job, it’s an entire life," he said.

Earlier of Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin relieved Rogozin of Roscosmos CEO office, which he occupied since May 24, 2018. Putin appointed Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov as the new CEO.

Later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Rogozin’s resignation is not connected to any complaints to his job, adding that he will receive a new appointment on time.