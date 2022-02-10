Cuba offers around 20 projects for cooperation with Russian colleagues in medicine

HAVANA, February 10. /TASS/. The Cuban biomedical holding BioCubaFarma intends to cooperate with Russian partners, having prepared around 20 cooperation projects, Skolkovo Foundation Chairman Arkady Dvorkovich told TASS on Wednesday.

"BioCubaFarma has a list of particular projects that it would like to implement together with us. Three are already being implemented in Skolkovo, with good potential for their practical application in place. Around 20 projects were presented today, first of all on medications, medical equipment, neurotechnologies, and vaccines. Russia has its own certain rules and interests, which is why regarding vaccines the issue may be particularly about joint development," he explained.

The experience of Cuban specialists may be interesting for Russia amid the pandemic, Dvorkovich added.

BioCubaFarma comprises over 30 pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and production associations of Cuba.