Russian researchers develop nanofibers that can stop coronavirus-sized particles

KRASNODAR, May 6. /TASS/. A group of scientists from Russia’s Krasnodar Region invented a nanofiber material for production of medical masks and respirator disposable filters that is more effective for prevention of the coronavirus spread than normal cloth, Dmitry Lopatin, a team representative, told TASS Wednesday.

"We have begun our research in late March: kerosene soot particles have the same size as the coronavirus. We tested both the normal cloth used in mask production and our nanofibers for absorption. Currently, we look into two possible applications of our nanofibers for coronavirus prevention: production of medical masks - we already negotiate with two mask makers - or they could also be used in the disposable respirator filters," Lopatin said.