BANGKOK, January 21. /TASS/. The aircraft that disappeared from radars in Afghanistan, was performing a medical evacuation of a Russian citizen from Pattaya, a source in the consular department of the Russian embassy in Thailand told TASS.

"This is a private medical evacuation of the Russian citizen Anna Yevsyukova with the participation of an insurance company. The Russian citizen was accompanied by her husband Anatoly Yevsyukov who is also a Russian citizen," the source said.