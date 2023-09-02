Zelensky’s ‘peace plan’ a ‘formula of war,’ senior lawmaker says

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s "peace plan," viewed in the West as the only possible option, is effectively a "formula of war," says Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on international affairs and chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR).

Previously, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that the EU does not consider any other proposals on settlement of the conflict in Ukraine except for Vladimir Zelensky’s so-called peace plan.

"Basically, this is all you need to know about the collective West’s approach to the peace settlement. Neither [US President Joe] Biden, nor Borrell, nor Zelensky needs peace and prosperity in Ukraine. They are ready to keep presenting various ‘formulas,’ but not of peace, oh no, but of ‘war’ until the last Ukrainian and scorched radioactive land for future generations, by shipping lethal munitions," Slutsky said on his Telegram channel.

He added that Zelensky and sponsors of his "terrorist regime have bent the word ‘peace’ itself to their bloody double standards."

"The world is much wider and bigger than the ‘golden billion.’ And leaders of nations that contribute to the majority of the planet’s population, must remember about it and not to succumb to Washington’s diktat," Slutsky believes.

Zelensky presented his "peace plan" in November last year, in his video address to the G20 summit. After that, Kiev started to actively promote it, refusing to discuss peace plans, proposed by third sides, and rejecting mediation offers. In particular, to that extent, consultations took place in Copenhagen on June 24 and in Jeddah on August 5-6. Russia was not invited to this meeting.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Moscow has always been and remains open for a diplomatic solution of the crisis and is ready to respond to truly serious proposals, while the Kiev regime cut and prohibited all negotiations with Russia.