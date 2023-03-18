Putin arrives in Crimea

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Crimea on the day of the ninth anniversary of the peninsula’s reunification Russia, according to a footage shown by TV broadcasters on Saturday.

According to Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the head of state is to take part in the opening of a significant cultural and historical site. Earlier, it was expected that Putin would join the event by video link.

On Friday, the president's schedule was also partly devoted to the situation on the peninsula. Putin held a meeting devoted to the socio-economic development of Crimea and Sevastopol.

Putin traditionally participates in festive events on March 18. He repeatedly attended gala concerts dedicated to this date at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium, held special meetings with the public and visited Crimea personally.

Last time Putin visited the peninsula in July 2020. He inspected the Zaliv shipyard in the city of Kerch to take part in a keel-laying ceremony for several naval ships. In December 2022, he visited the Crimean Bridge, which was being repaired after a terrorist attack.