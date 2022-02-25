Zelensky lies when declaring readiness to discuss neutral status of Ukraine - Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is making false claims when he speaks of his willingness to discuss the neutral status of the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a press conference following talks with LPR Foreign Minister Vladislav Deinego and DPR First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Peresada.

"He is now just telling you lies, deceiving you in simple terms, when saying that he is willing to discuss the neutral status of [Ukraine]," Lavrov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. Russia's Defense Ministry reported later on Thursday that Russian troops were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. It emphasized that Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons. Civilians are not threatened, it assured.