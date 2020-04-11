Victory Day parade, celebrations will be held definitely, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War and the Victory Day parade will be held definitely, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One’s Great Game show.

"Up to date, no decisions have been made to postpone the festivities," he said, adding that "they will be made later considering further developments," and various options are under consideration due to obvious reasons. "However, I can say for sure that no doubt the Victory Day parade and the Victory Day celebrations will be held definitely," Peskov noted.

"I do not know whether that will be on May 9 or later, but they will be held definitely as the importance of the Victory Day means the importance of the history for us," he said.