Putin plans to visit Chechnya

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin during a working meeting with Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov announced that he was going to visit the region to see for himself that the republic was developing successfully.

"I will be happy to see directly how Chechnya is developing, as they say, in reality," the Ppresident said.

Putin emphasized that Chechnya is developing at a fairly good pace. "We remember how it was in a certain number of years ago. The situation has changed dramatically thanks to the efforts and talents of the Chechen people, thanks to your persistent efforts," the Russian leader noted talking to Kadyrov.