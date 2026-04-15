Russian, Belarusian intelligence services set to intensify joint anti-terrorism efforts

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The boards of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) have agreed to intensify cooperation in order to prevent terrorists from infiltrating the territories of the Union State, SVR’s press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement was issued following the 25th joint meeting of the boards of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service and Belarus’ State Security Committee, held on April 15 in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region.

"Both sides stressed the need to step up cooperation in order to prevent the infiltration of the Union State’s territories by supporters of extremist ideologies, as well as terrorists and militants," the statement reads.