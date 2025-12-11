West categorically refuses to provide legally binding security guarantees — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The West is deadset on keeping Russia as an enemy and categorically refuses to provide mutually binding legal security guarantees, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during an ambassadorial roundtable on the topic of settlement in Ukraine.

"Our proposals on security guarantees, which we submitted in December 2021, are known and available in the public domain," Lavrov noted. "Everything is stated very clearly there. Essentially, it is about the indivisibility of security, but not in the form of political commitments, but in the form of legal obligations with corresponding verification mechanisms. But that is precisely what the West, at least Europe, categorically does not want, because its goal is to keep us as an eternal enemy."