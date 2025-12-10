Russia, Malaysia exploring possibilities for cooperation on nuclear energy — ambassador

TOKYO, December 10. /TASS/. Russia and Malaysia are exploring possibilities for cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Russian Ambassador to Kuala Lumpur Nail Latypov said.

"According to my contacts with representatives of various Malaysian agencies, the [Malaysian nuclear energy] program is still under discussion, but we hope that all necessary decisions will be made soon. This will provide a sound basis for cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy," Bernama quoted him as saying.

The diplomat stressed that Moscow is ready to conclude all necessary memoranda and agreements with Kuala Lumpur to facilitate cooperation in the nuclear industry across a range of areas, including power generation, technology transfer, and regulatory development.

On June 27, Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Affairs Fadillah Yusof and Alexey Likhachev, head of the Russian state corporation Rosatom, discussed prospects for cooperation in the nuclear industry in Moscow and outlined specific steps to advance collaboration. As part of its visit to Russia, the Malaysian delegation visited the Leningrad Nuclear Power Plant to learn about Rosatom's technologies. It was previously reported that Malaysia is also interested in Russian floating nuclear power plants.