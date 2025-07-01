Diasporas cannot dictate rules to state — MP

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Ethnic diasporas cannot dictate their rules to the state, Russian citizens must abide by law, Andrey Klishas, chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee on State Construction, said.

"No diasporas can dictate their rules to the Russian state and our citizens. Everyone will live according to Russian laws, those who disagree with this will continue their lives in the institutions of the Federal Penitentiary Service," Klishas said on Telegram.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee said that the law enforcement agencies had stopped activities of an ethnic group on June 27. According to the investigators, the defendants are involved in several murders and attempted murders committed in Yekaterinburg in 2001, 2010 and 2011. According to the Investigative Committee, six Russian citizens were detained as part of the investigation of the case. According to preliminary data, one of the defendants died from heart failure. The cause of death of the second is being established.