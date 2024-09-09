Kremlin commends last weekend’s election in Russia as transparent, straightforward process

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described the election that was held in Russia on September 6-8 as an exemplary process.

"As we safeguard our domestic political landscape from any foreign interference I can state that the election was held in an exemplary and straightforward manner, and that it was a transparent process in compliance with the existing rules," he told reporters.

The Single Voting Day was held throughout Russia last weekend, when almost 4,000 election campaigns took place. Direct elections for top executive offices were held in 21 regions, while in four more regions, namely Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (Yugra) and Crimea, they were elected by local parliaments. Local legislative elections took place in 13 Russian regions. Three single-mandate districts held by-elections to the State Duma (lower house of Russia’s parliament).