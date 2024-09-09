Russian forces wipe out several dozen Ukrainian militants near Slavyansk in DPR

MELITOPOL, September 9. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated several dozen Ukrainian militants as they delivered an airstrike on a hotel outside Nikolayevka east of Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) that was used by mercenaries and Ukrainian soldiers as a temporary deployment point, said Vladimir Rogov, chairman of Russia’s Civic Chamber commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans.

"A temporary deployment point of Ukrainian militants was wiped out in a precision <...> airstrike on the town of Nikolayevka near Slavyansk," the politician wrote on his Telegram channel. "The Zarya hotel was used as a temporary deployment point for Ukrainian militants and foreign mercenaries. At least several dozen militants were killed" in the Russian attack, Rogov said, adding that the exact number of eliminated Ukrainian neo-Nazi fighters is currently being determined.