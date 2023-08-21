Russian Air Defense Troops destroy Ukrainian drone over Moscow Region’s Istra District

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Kiev attempted to attack the territory of the Istra District of the Moscow Region with an aircraft-type drone, which was detected and destroyed by the Russian Air Defense Troops, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"On August 21 at 8:16 a.m. Moscow time, the Kiev regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack with an aircraft-type drone. The attempt was foiled. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was detected in time and destroyed by the air defense forces on duty over the territory of the Istra District of the Moscow Region," the ministry said.

Earlier on Monday, at about 6:50 a.m. Moscow time, Russia's electronic warfare systems have suppressed a Ukrainian drone in the Moscow Region. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the drone lost control and crashed near the village of Pokrovskoye in the Ruza District. There were no casualties.