Decision on consular services for Russians in northern Cyprus purely humanitarian — envoy

NICOSIA, August 9. /TASS/. The decision to begin providing consular services in the northern part of Cyprus is driven exclusively by a concern for the Russian nationals residing there, Russian Ambassador to Cyprus Murat Zyazikov told a TASS correspondent.

"This decision, which is long overdue, has no political underpinning. It is prompted exclusively by humanitarian concerns and care for our Russian compatriots who reside in the northern part of Cyprus," the envoy said.

Zyazikov said that until now, the Russians living in the island’s north have been essentially left to their own devices in dealing with potential problems, and their legitimate interests and rights, including electoral ones, have not been duly protected. "Now the Russians can turn to the staff of the Russian Embassy’s consular department for help, who will receive them on a regular basis in the island’s north," the ambassador said. According to some estimates, over 50,000 Russians are currently residing in the northern part of Cyprus. "As for our approaches to the Cyprus issue, they remain unchanged. We continue to adhere to a principled policy and consistently support a comprehensive, viable and fair settlement within the known international and legal framework enshrined in resolutions of the UN Security Council," the Russian diplomat stressed.