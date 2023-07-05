Western aspirations to undermine SCO’s unity grow as association gets stronger — envoy

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Western states’ aspiration to undermine the unity and development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization grows as the association becomes stronger, says Bakhtiyer Khakimov, Russian Special Presidential Representative for SCO affairs.

"Development of the foreign policy coordination and political dialogue is also a highly prioritized task. Especially when the recognition of SCO’s growing role - not only in regional but also global affairs - is an objective reality. I will state it in reverse: the stronger the SCO is, the stronger the resistance against the SCO’s development gets, as well as aspiration of certain states to undermine its unity, the treating of individual partners and so on," he said.

Meanwhile, Khakimov noted the SCO-related commentaries in the Western media.

"There are objective assessments of what is going on, there are also subjectively-critical ones, but they all are based on the same idea - the recognition of the SCO’s growing role. Had the SCO been a useless organization, had it not attracted attention of others, there would have been no such reaction whatsoever," he underscored.

"The roster of SCO dialogue partners was joined by Saudi Arabia, by the UAE, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal and so on. There are 26 member states and dialogue partners. It is a very serious force," Khakimov concluded.