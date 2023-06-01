NATO always regarded Russia as enemy in its operational documents — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO) has always looked at Russia as an enemy in its operational documents, and now NATO’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict is growing, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Believe me, Russia has always been mentioned in NATO’s operational documents as an enemy and they, the operational documents, always contained plans to counter our country. This is not news," Peskov told journalists commenting on recent media reports that NATO had a secret plan in case of a possible war with Russia.

Peskov also said that the possible emergence of such NATO documents can be linked to "the direct and indirect surge of NATO member states’ involvement in the [Ukraine] conflict."