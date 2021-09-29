Putin to make decision on G20 Afghanistan summit with more details — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin to make a decision about regarding his participation in the G20 urgent summit on Afghanistan after all details about the event are cleared up, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Wednesday.

"The decision will be made by the president after learning all the details," the Kremlin representative said.

On Wednesday, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that the G20 summit will be convened on October 12. The prime minister’s office told TASS later that the meeting will be held via videoconference.